Authorities release name of man fatally shot by Newark cops
Authorities have released the name of a Newark man who was shot and killed this week by city police when he allegedly fired a shotgun at them. Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Kenneth Francis was shot Thursday night after officers responded to a report of a man with a shotgun at a building.
