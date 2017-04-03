Authorities release name of man fatal...

Authorities release name of man fatally shot by Newark cops

23 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

Authorities have released the name of a Newark man who was shot and killed this week by city police when he allegedly fired a shotgun at them. Essex County prosecutors say 37-year-old Kenneth Francis was shot Thursday night after officers responded to a report of a man with a shotgun at a building.

