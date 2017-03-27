Authorities investigating shots fired...

Authorities investigating shots fired by Newark cops

Read more: The Jersey Journal

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said her office's Professional Standards Bureau is investigating an incident that led to the officers' shots at around 1 a.m. in the area of South Orange Avenue and South 16th Street. Authorities would not say what prompted the shooting or how many officers fired their weapons.

