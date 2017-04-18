As rail woes persist, Christie mum on tunnel project he axed
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, left, speaks as New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie listens during a news conference at Newark Penn Station, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Newark, N.J. Lawmakers gathered at the transportation hub to call for federal investment in the region's rail and transit infrastructure after recent accidents have highlighted their vulnerability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay pastor fights censure by United Methodist C...
|20 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|6
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC