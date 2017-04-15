Archdiocese of Newark closer to resettling refugees
Archdiocese of Newark closer to resettling refugees Five families have been designated to arrive in New Jersey in coming months from Syria, Afghanistan and Colombia. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2odG2mb NEWARK - The Archdiocese of Newark is closer to resettling its first refugees after being notified this week that it will receive five families in coming months from Syria, Afghanistan and Colombia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|xray45
|20,958
|overnight parking (May '07)
|Apr 10
|Elias72
|60
|DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09)
|Apr 9
|Tia19
|13
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Apr 8
|rob1 digg
|5
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Apr 1
|Toms river nj
|14
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Mar 28
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC