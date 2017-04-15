Archdiocese of Newark closer to reset...

Archdiocese of Newark closer to resettling refugees

Archdiocese of Newark closer to resettling refugees Five families have been designated to arrive in New Jersey in coming months from Syria, Afghanistan and Colombia. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2odG2mb NEWARK - The Archdiocese of Newark is closer to resettling its first refugees after being notified this week that it will receive five families in coming months from Syria, Afghanistan and Colombia.

