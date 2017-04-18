Appeal denied for 2007 New Jersey tri...

Appeal denied for 2007 New Jersey triple murder defendant

9 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Herald

A New Jersey appeals court has denied the appeal of a man convicted in the 2007 murders of three college-bound friends in a Newark schoolyard. Carranza contended he was at the crime scene but didn't participate in the killings.

