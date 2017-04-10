'American Gangster' prosecutor Richie Roberts pleads guilty to tax crimes
NEWARK -- More than 40 years after he helped convict Harlem heroin kingpin Frank Lucas of drug-trafficking crimes, former Essex County assistant prosecutor Richie Roberts found himself in front of a federal judge Tuesday with legal troubles of his own. Roberts, accompanied by Assistant Federal Public Defender Lisa Mack, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in Newark to charges of failing to pay over employee payroll taxes from his Newark law firm, and failing to pay personal income taxes.
