A street sign for Uggie, Newark's beloved dancer

Eric "Uggie" Bowens, one of Newark's most popular residents who loved to dance, will have his name added to a city street sign known as Eric Uggie Bowens Way. Uggie, who had developmental disability, was shot and killed last November.

