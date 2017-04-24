A street sign for Uggie, Newark's beloved dancer
Eric "Uggie" Bowens, one of Newark's most popular residents who loved to dance, will have his name added to a city street sign known as Eric Uggie Bowens Way. Uggie, who had developmental disability, was shot and killed last November.
