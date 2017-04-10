A Glimpse Into Billie Holiday's Private Life
In 1957, two years before her death, Billie Holiday performed for one week at the nightclub Sugar Hill in Newark, New Jersey. Photojournalist Jerry Dantzic freelanced for her record label and spent the week with her, capturing the jazz singer on and off the club's stage.
