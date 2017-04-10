60 rising K-pop stars to grace KCON Japan next month
KCON, a global Korean pop music and culture convention, will be held in Japan next month, showcasing 60 fast-rising K-pop idol artists, according to its organizer Monday. The three-day event at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from May 19 will feature Apink, CNBLUE, Cosmic Girl, GFriend, Lovelyz, Seventeen and more of the hottest K-pop names, the organizer of the annual event said.
