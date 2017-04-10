46 people become U.S. citizens at Pri...

46 people become U.S. citizens at Princeton ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

Forty-six people take the Oath of Citizenship during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, April 12. PRINCETON - Forty-six immigrants living in New Jersey became U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony held at Princeton University Wednesday. "I feel admiration for what all of you have accomplished in your lives, gratitude for the perspective and talent that you will bring to our country, and joy at welcoming you as fellow citizens," Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber told the group at a ceremony in Dodds Auditorium, according to the statement from the university.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Big dog 20,953
overnight parking (May '07) Apr 10 Elias72 60
News DUI arrest is second for Hudson County s... (Mar '09) Apr 9 Tia19 13
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Apr 8 rob1 digg 5
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Apr 1 Toms river nj 14
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,618 • Total comments across all topics: 280,278,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC