46 people become U.S. citizens at Princeton ceremony
Forty-six people take the Oath of Citizenship during a naturalization ceremony Wednesday, April 12. PRINCETON - Forty-six immigrants living in New Jersey became U.S. citizens at naturalization ceremony held at Princeton University Wednesday. "I feel admiration for what all of you have accomplished in your lives, gratitude for the perspective and talent that you will bring to our country, and joy at welcoming you as fellow citizens," Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber told the group at a ceremony in Dodds Auditorium, according to the statement from the university.
