41 arrested in Newark drug sweep

NEWARK -- Police arrested dozens of people and seized drugs and cash during a citywide narcotics operation carried out over the weekend, Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. A total of 41 people have been charged with various offenses, while police also recovered 3 guns, 194 decks of heroin, 216 vials of cocaine and 118 bags of marijuana as well as $2,367 in cash.

