4 arrested on drug charges after neighbors complain of trafficking
NEWARK -- Four men were arrested in downtown Newark on Tuesday after sheriff's detectives witnessed a drug sale along an intersection neighbors frequently complained was a drug trafficking hub. Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura said officers set up surveillance near West Kinney and Nevada streets and saw Daniel Sokolowski, 32 of Livingston, approach three men loitering in the area and exchange cash for what was later found to be crack cocaine with William Durrette, 25 of Newark.
