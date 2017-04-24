2 killed, several injured in separate shootings in Newark
Two people are dead and several others are recovering from gunshot wounds following two separate shootings in Newark, authorities said. The first shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 1,100 block of South Orange Avenue near a Dollar Tree store and Chinese food restaurant, police said.
