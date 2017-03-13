Winter Storm Stella wreaks havoc ona
CHARLOTTE, N.C. The massive winter storm that's been wreaking havoc along the East Coast has disrupted travel plans nationwide, including Charlotte. Over 5,500 flights nationwide have been canceled by the storm, with 163 flights at Charlotte Douglas being affected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC