What to expect in Newark's state of the city address
NEWARK -- Mayor Ras Baraka will take the stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Monday for his third state of the city address. Baraka is expected to focus on jobs, development and public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 min
|Big Dick
|20,926
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|2 hr
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC