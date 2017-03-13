What to expect in Newark's state of t...

What to expect in Newark's state of the city address

NEWARK -- Mayor Ras Baraka will take the stage at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center Monday for his third state of the city address. Baraka is expected to focus on jobs, development and public safety.

