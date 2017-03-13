What Devils will do for Tuesday's gam...

What Devils will do for Tuesday's game vs. Jets in event of snow

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Newark Star-Ledger

A snow plow works the arena in front of the arena prior to the game between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers at the Prudential Center on January 7, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. (Bruce Bennett The Devils are scheduled to play the Winnipeg Jets at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Prudential Center, right at the tail end of a nor'easter ready to pummel New Jersey with up to 20 inches of snow on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Newark Star-Ledger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 23 hr jersey city 20,895
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) Mar 7 River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) Mar 7 River Warrior 5
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Essex County was issued at March 13 at 4:16PM EDT

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,748 • Total comments across all topics: 279,525,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC