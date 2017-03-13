Watch 14-Year-Old Taz Niederauer Play the National Anthem at a Devils Game
Brandon "Taz" Niederauer rang in his 14th birthday in a decidedly cool way: he got to play the National Anthem at Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center before a Devils-Flyers game. Taz, who has been featured on GuitarWorld.com several times, is a veteran of Broadway's School of Rock: The Musical and has been playing guitar for most of his life.
