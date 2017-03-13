United B738 at Newark on Mar 17th 2017, rejected takeoff due to engine problem

A United Boeing 737-800, registration N16217 performing flight UA-2001 from Newark,NJ to Chicago O'Hare,IL with 164 passengers and 6 crew, was accelerating for takeoff from Newark's runway 04L when the crew rejected takeoff at high speed due to an engine problem. The aircraft slowed safely and vacated the runway, the crew got concerned with the brakes temperatures and requested to keep moving to keep the brakes cool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVHerald.