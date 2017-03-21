Two Indians face jail time for smuggl...

Two Indians face jail time for smuggling foreigners into US

Newark, Mar 22 : Two Indian men are each facing 17 months of jail time for smuggling foreigners into Newark, New Jersey, reports said. The men were found guilty and sentenced by the Newark Federal Court, NorthJersey.com reported.

