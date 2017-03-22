Trump playing 'Russian roulette' with region's economy, group says

A bi-partisan group of lawmakers and transit advocates warned at a Penn Station Newark press conference on Wednesday that the administration is playing a dangerous game of chicken with the regional economy if one of the 107-year old Hudson River rail tunnels has to be shut down, stranding up to 85,000 commuters. "NJ Transit admits it has no contingency plan if one of the tunnels has to be closed," said State Senator Robert Gordon, D-Bergen.

