Trenton firefighter will be giving, not receiving, on his birthday
TRENTON -- Trenton firefighter Naseeb "New" Washington and a group of friends from the public safety community will fan out in the city Saturday morning with hundreds of home-cooked meals and deliver them to the homeless. They will go to them: alongside railroad tracks, in vacant buildings, and under bridges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|18 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Parking Enforcement
|Fri
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC