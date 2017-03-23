Trenton firefighter will be giving, n...

Trenton firefighter will be giving, not receiving, on his birthday

TRENTON -- Trenton firefighter Naseeb "New" Washington and a group of friends from the public safety community will fan out in the city Saturday morning with hundreds of home-cooked meals and deliver them to the homeless. They will go to them: alongside railroad tracks, in vacant buildings, and under bridges.

