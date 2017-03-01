TREASURIES-U.S. yields flat but post largest weekly rise since mid-Nov

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, with 2-year notes touching a fresh 7-1/2-year high and other maturities hitting multiweek peaks as statements from Federal Reserve officials including Chair Janet Yellen appeared supportive of an increase to U.S. overnight interest rates. Yellen's remarks at the Executives' Club of Chicago signaled to many market participants that the Fed was ready to pull the trigger on an interest rate increase this month.

