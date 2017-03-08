The new Trump travel ban is crushing Newark airport's international ticket sales
TRENTON -- International airfare bookings to Newark Liberty International Airport have fallen by 7 percent since President Donald Trump announced his second executive order denying entry to the U.S. by citizens from six predominantly Muslim countries, according to global travel analysis firm ForwardKeys . The data provided to NJ Advance Media shows the travel ban has hit Newark Airport harder than other airports around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC