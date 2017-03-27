The Maker Movement Comes to Town a Newark Museum hosts the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire
NEWARK: It's science over matter when ScIQ host Jayde Lovell demonstrates how to break a slab of wood with bare hands at the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Newark Museum. Lovell, a YouTube science star and a fixture on the Science Channel, will also give an ongoing presentation on how cameras capture light, by studying how water hits its human targets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mar 25
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC