The Maker Movement Comes to Town a Newark Museum hosts the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire

NEWARK: It's science over matter when ScIQ host Jayde Lovell demonstrates how to break a slab of wood with bare hands at the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Newark Museum. Lovell, a YouTube science star and a fixture on the Science Channel, will also give an ongoing presentation on how cameras capture light, by studying how water hits its human targets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.