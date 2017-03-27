The Maker Movement Comes to Town a Ne...

The Maker Movement Comes to Town a Newark Museum hosts the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire

NEWARK: It's science over matter when ScIQ host Jayde Lovell demonstrates how to break a slab of wood with bare hands at the Greater Newark Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, May 6 from 10 am to 5 pm at the Newark Museum. Lovell, a YouTube science star and a fixture on the Science Channel, will also give an ongoing presentation on how cameras capture light, by studying how water hits its human targets.

