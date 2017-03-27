The cherry blossoms are back: 41st annual festival to show off Newark trees

NEWARK -- Six events, a cell phone tour, and a tree planting campaign will headline Essex County's 41st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival - a yearly celebration of the largest collection of cherry blossoms in the country, at Newark's Branch Brook Park. "The natural beauty of the cherry blossoms has been attracting visitors to the park since they were first planted there in the late 1920s," County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo said in an announcement of the festival's schedule of events Friday.

