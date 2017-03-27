The cherry blossoms are back: 41st an...

The cherry blossoms are back: 41st annual festival to show off Newark trees

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- Six events, a cell phone tour, and a tree planting campaign will headline Essex County's 41st Annual Cherry Blossom Festival - a yearly celebration of the largest collection of cherry blossoms in the country, at Newark's Branch Brook Park. "The natural beauty of the cherry blossoms has been attracting visitors to the park since they were first planted there in the late 1920s," County Executive Joseph DiVincenzo said in an announcement of the festival's schedule of events Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr VIKING POWER 20,937
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 20 hr Say Whats Boyfriend 13
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Mar 28 Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Oakland
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,957 • Total comments across all topics: 279,971,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC