Teens shot in Jersey City highlight violent night across the state
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the back, and a 15-year-old in the ankle around 3 a.m. along Ocean Avenue near Wegman Avenue in Jersey City according to city spokeswoman Jennifer Morrill. She said both teens were taken to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment and state Youth and Family Services was contacted.
