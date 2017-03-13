Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:00 PM Tickets $29 - $65 NJPAC, Prudential Hall One Center Street, Newark, NJ Event Link: http://www.njpac.org/events/detail/swan-lake-moscow-festival-ballet Tickets available at: or www.NJPAC.org or Box Office 888.GO.NJPAC New Jersey Performing Arts Center presents an evening with Swan Lake: Moscow Festival Ballet. A company of 50 dancers, direct from Moscow, performs the tale of a beautiful woman doomed to be a swan in this opulent production set to Tchaikovsky's glorious score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Paramus Post.