Sussex County Prosecutor's Report

Sussex County Prosecutor's Report

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Advertiser News (North)

Kashif Barnes, 20, of Newark was indicted on charges of unlawful possession of a weapon and resiting arrest, crimes of the fourth-degree. The case was presented to the Grand Jury by Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie LaCarrubba.  Arraignment before the Superior Court in Newton will be within the next several weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advertiser News (North).

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11) 13 hr River Warrior 7
News Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16) 13 hr River Warrior 5
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
News Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting Mar 4 Just Wondering 3
News Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati... Feb 24 democrat 65
News Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12) Feb 24 Pharterious 13
News Paterson landlord hires armed security Feb 22 Larisa Kalaschenkow 1
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,429 • Total comments across all topics: 279,392,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC