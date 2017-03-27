Sussex Airport billboard approval withheld
The township Land Use Board has declined to approve the new billboard that recently went up in front of Sussex Airport after the airport's owner neglected to obtain approval prior to replacing the one that was there previously. However, the board appears to have left the door open to reconsidering the matter at a later date if the airport's owner, Alan Antaki, takes the billboard down and submits a new application -- rather than, as one board member suggested, operating on the premise that "it's easier to ask for forgiveness than permission."
