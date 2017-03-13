Suspect pleads not guilty to murders of three women, includinga

The suspect in the death of a Montclair resident and Montclair High School alumna pleaded not guilty on Monday, March 13, to charges in connection with that homicide case and others, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Suspect pleads not guilty to murders of three women, including Montclair resident The suspect in the death of a Montclair resident and Montclair High School alumna pleaded not guilty on Monday, March 13, to charges in connection with that homicide case and others, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

