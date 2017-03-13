St. Benedict's, renowned all-boys school, merges with co-ed elementary school

NEWARK -- St. Benedict's Preparatory School, a Newark Catholic boys' school that's earned national recognition for its academic success, will expand to offer a co-ed elementary school and middle school classes for girls, the school announced Tuesday. The change at St. Benedict's , a school founded by the Benedictine Monks in 1868, comes as part of a merger with St. Mary School, the state's oldest existing Catholic elementary school.

