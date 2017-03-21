She became the face of a terror attack; this is what happened next
Nidhi Chaphekar lay motionless, afraid to move, on the floor of the departures hall of Brussels' Zaventem Airport after it had been hit by twin blasts. In the hours and days after the suicide bombings, the flight attendant's image -- picked up by international media outlets around the world -- would sum up the horror and tragedy of the attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|2 hr
|Yup
|3
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC