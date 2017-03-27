Sentenced to jail, Christie aide says...

Sentenced to jail, Christie aide says she won't be scapegoat

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

Kelly, 44, was sentenced to 18 months after she and Bill Baroni were convicted for their roles in the 2013 George Washington Bridge ... . Bill Baroni leaves federal court after sentencing in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, March 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCBD-TV Lubbock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... Tue payme 10
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,194 • Total comments across all topics: 279,927,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC