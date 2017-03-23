Sen. Cory Booker asks Mindy Kaling ou...

Sen. Cory Booker asks Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter; she says a yesa

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KXL-AM Portland

What have we here? Senator Cory Booker just asked Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter, and she happily accepted. It all started when the New Jersey senator commented on Kaling's show, "The Mindy Project" in which the main character, Mindy Lahari, took a shot at the city of Newark, New Jersey, of which Booker was formerly mayor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Ha Hair 20,932
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 21 hr Frogface Kate 9
Parking Enforcement Fri NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11) Mar 13 Kim Sparano 6
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 279,834,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC