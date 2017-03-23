Sen. Cory Booker asks Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter; she says a yesa
What have we here? Senator Cory Booker just asked Mindy Kaling out for dinner on Twitter, and she happily accepted. It all started when the New Jersey senator commented on Kaling's show, "The Mindy Project" in which the main character, Mindy Lahari, took a shot at the city of Newark, New Jersey, of which Booker was formerly mayor.
