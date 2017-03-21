School funding concerns dominate budget debate

School funding concerns dominate N.J. budget debate Parents and educators dominated a public hearing on Gov. Chris Christie's new $35 budget. Check out this story on northjersey.com: https://njersy.co/2mNh5wo Parents and educators turned out in force for a public hearing on Gov. Chris Christie's new $35.5 billion state budget plan on Tuesday, asking for more teachers and counselors, new schools in districts where enrollment rates are growing quickly, and repairs to century-old buildings that are "literally crumbling."

