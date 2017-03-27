Robber sentenced for shooting that ended veteran cop's career
NEWARK -- A man who shot a Newark police officer as the veteran cop helped thwart a store robbery was sentenced to more than 40 years in state prison, officials said Tuesday. Donald Easterling, 30, must serve 85 percent of his 45 year sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to an Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Tue
|payme
|10
|In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde...
|Tue
|Arrest Norcross
|1
|Parking Enforcement
|Mar 24
|NJ Shopper
|2
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|Mar 22
|CodeTalker
|4
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mar 20
|Rico
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC