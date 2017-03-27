Robber sentenced for shooting that en...

Robber sentenced for shooting that ended veteran cop's career

Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A man who shot a Newark police officer as the veteran cop helped thwart a store robbery was sentenced to more than 40 years in state prison, officials said Tuesday. Donald Easterling, 30, must serve 85 percent of his 45 year sentence before he is eligible for parole, according to an Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman.

