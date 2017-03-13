Prosecutors: Shooting that killed Newark boy was 'tragic accident'
The shooting happened in a home on the 800 block of South 19th Street just before 1:30 a.m. The prosecutor's office has called the shooting a tragic accident. Investigators say Josiah Coleman was killed when another juvenile in the home mistakenly fired the weapon.
