Prosecutor: West Palm eye doctor profited by fraud, false hopes

In this April 2, 2015, file photo, Dr. Salomon Melgen arrives at the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse for his arraignment, in Newark, N.J. A prominent West Palm Beach eye doctor tied to a U.S. senator's alleged corruption built much of his fortune by defrauding Medicare and instilling false hopes in his patients, a federal prosecutor told a jury Thursday.

