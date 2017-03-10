Prominent breast cancer doctor struck, killed by vehicle in Essex Fells
ESSEX FELLS -- A prominent Essex County doctor who provided breast cancer care to uninsured women died Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle in Essex Fells, officials said. Dr. Jan Huston-Pryor, 66, of Essex Fells, was struck in the 200 block of Devon Road around 9:25 a.m., authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti...
|7 hr
|Yup
|3
|South Jersey Corruption
|Mon
|Rico
|1
|'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-...
|Mon
|payme
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|That One White Guy
|20,929
|How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|12
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mar 13
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC