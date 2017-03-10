Prominent breast cancer doctor struck...

Prominent breast cancer doctor struck, killed by vehicle in Essex Fells

15 hrs ago

ESSEX FELLS -- A prominent Essex County doctor who provided breast cancer care to uninsured women died Tuesday after she was hit by a vehicle in Essex Fells, officials said. Dr. Jan Huston-Pryor, 66, of Essex Fells, was struck in the 200 block of Devon Road around 9:25 a.m., authorities said.

