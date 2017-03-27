Police: NJ Man Said 'Holy Spirit' Told Him To Defecate In Stamford Church
A New Jersey man may have to say more than a few Hail Marys after he defecated and urinated in the confessional of a Roman Catholic church in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Donald Ray Hurt, 65, of 510 Broad St., Newark, told police "that the Holy Spirit told him to," Sgt.
