Police: NJ Man Said 'Holy Spirit' Tol...

Police: NJ Man Said 'Holy Spirit' Told Him To Defecate In Stamford Church

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Greenwich Daily Voice

A New Jersey man may have to say more than a few Hail Marys after he defecated and urinated in the confessional of a Roman Catholic church in Stamford on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Donald Ray Hurt, 65, of 510 Broad St., Newark, told police "that the Holy Spirit told him to," Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenwich Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Newark Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'How many more tragedies' asks mayor, after 11-... 7 min Say What 11
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
In fight over EMS, Virtua Hospital blasts Camde... Tue Arrest Norcross 1
Parking Enforcement Mar 24 NJ Shopper 2
News Justices won't hear Menendez appeal in corrupti... Mar 22 CodeTalker 4
South Jersey Corruption Mar 20 Rico 1
How Many People Got Kilt In The Hurricane (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 12
See all Newark Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Newark Forum Now

Newark Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Newark Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Newark, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,664 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC