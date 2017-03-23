Pilot jailed after preparing to fly j...

Pilot jailed after preparing to fly jet while over legal alcohol limit

A pilot who admitted preparing to fly a passenger jet while more than double the legal alcohol limit has been jailed for 10 months. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/pilot-jailed-after-preparing-to-fly-jet-while-over-legal-alcohol-limit-35558977.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35558976.ece/5e4da/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-1a52e2b3-d635-49ca-9231-157879cbd5c7_I1.jpg A pilot who admitted preparing to fly a passenger jet while more than double the legal alcohol limit has been jailed for 10 months.

