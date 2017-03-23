PATH service adjustments slated for Sunday at Journal Square
PATH service at Journal Square will be amended between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, the Port Authority announced. PATH service on the 33rd Street line will be suspended out of Journal Square for most of Sunday while system repairs are completed, the Port Authority announced today.
