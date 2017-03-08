Parents fight teacher layoff rules as...

Parents fight teacher layoff rules as Newark schools face $30M deficit

NEWARK -- One of the leading voices fighting to dismantle New Jersey's teacher layoff law that protects tenured workers is amplifying its message amid Newark public schools' looming $30 million budget gap. The Partnership for Educational Justice organized the lawsuit filed by six Newark parents last year challenging the rule that requires layoffs be based on seniority instead of performance.

