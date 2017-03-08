On The Horizon: The cancer breath test
A multitude of potential advances are ON THE HORIZON in the field of cancer research, as reported by Susan Spencer: Trials to see if a simple breath test can spot cancer are underway at the University of Southern California, where volunteers tried out the "Breathlink" device. "It's just like a breathalyzer for alcohol, only it's a billion times more sensitive," said Dr. Michael Phillips, who heads up Menssana Research in Newark, N.J. "So somebody could just walk into the doctor's office, take this test, and five or 10 minutes later have the results?" asked Spencer.
