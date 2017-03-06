Oh Snap? After bursting out of the gate, shares give way
In this March 2, 2017 file photo, a banner for Snap Inc. hangs from the front of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York. Snap's stock may be heading for an opening below its first day closing price for the first time as people try to determine the tech company's worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|7 hr
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|7 hr
|River Warrior
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
|Paterson landlord hires armed security
|Feb 22
|Larisa Kalaschenkow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC