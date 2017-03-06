Officials ID man killed in Newark shooting
NEWARK -- A shooting in Newark's South Ward left a 22-year-old East Orange man dead Tuesday, officials said. Nafis Jahad Treadwell was shot around 6:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Hawthorne Avenue, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
