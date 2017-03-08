No charges for 5 Newark officers afte...

No charges for 5 Newark officers after fatal shooting in pursuit

13 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

A grand jury voted to not indict five city police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of two residents last year. Acting Essex County Prosecutor Carolyn A. Murray said the grand jury found "no cause" for charges in the deaths of 18-year-olds Najier Salaam and George Richard-Meyers, which occurred in the early morning hours of Sept.

