No Athens flight, Trump urged
Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegations sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to stop a Persian Gulf-based airline from starting a round-trip flight between Newark, N.J., and Athens, Greece, this month, the latest salvo in a dispute over claims of unfair competition.
