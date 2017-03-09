No Athens flight, Trump urged

22 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Online

Twenty-five members of the New York and New Jersey congressional delegations sent a letter asking President Donald Trump to stop a Persian Gulf-based airline from starting a round-trip flight between Newark, N.J., and Athens, Greece, this month, the latest salvo in a dispute over claims of unfair competition.

