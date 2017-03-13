Newark works OT to plow over its bad snow-removal rep
NEWARK -- Hours before the first snowflake fell in New Jersey, city workers clocked in at the Department of Public Works building on Frelinghuysen Avenue. "You never know when you're going to go home," said Eugene Vic, who showed for his first shift at 11:30 p.m. on Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Shout It Out Loud
|20,901
|Picking Up The Pieces (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Kim Sparano
|6
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC