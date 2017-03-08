Newark teen caught with crack vials and handgun, cops say
NEWARK -- A city teen who fled from officers Sunday morning was arrested on drug and weapons charges after authorities say they found him in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun. Shane Rodriguez, 18, of Newark, was one of three men who fled from Essex County sheriff's officers near the intersection of South 18th Street and Clinton Avenue, according to a statement from Sheriff Armando Fontoura.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Newark Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|TLC For Criminals Will Bring Â“Racial Reconcilia... (Mar '11)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|7
|Ex-ICE Officer Got Sex, Bribes From Undocumente... (Feb '16)
|Mar 7
|River Warrior
|5
|Secaucus transgender boy returns to Scouting
|Mar 4
|Just Wondering
|3
|Trump protestors in Newark vow after inaugurati...
|Feb 24
|democrat
|65
|Mom gives birth to child on train to NYC (Jan '12)
|Feb 24
|Pharterious
|13
Find what you want!
Search Newark Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC