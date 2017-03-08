Newark teen caught with crack vials a...

Newark teen caught with crack vials and handgun, cops say

11 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

NEWARK -- A city teen who fled from officers Sunday morning was arrested on drug and weapons charges after authorities say they found him in possession of crack cocaine and a loaded 9mm handgun. Shane Rodriguez, 18, of Newark, was one of three men who fled from Essex County sheriff's officers near the intersection of South 18th Street and Clinton Avenue, according to a statement from Sheriff Armando Fontoura.

